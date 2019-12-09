subscribe to newsletter
23.5 23.85
25.85 26.45
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Ukraine’s Losses From Russian Aggression Total USD 50-150 Billion – Milovanov
09 December 2019, Monday, 18:38 24
Politics 2019-12-09T22:45:04+02:00
Ukrainian news
Ukraine’s Losses From Russian Aggression Total USD 50-150 Billion – Milovanov

Ukraine’s Losses From Russian Aggression Total USD 50-150 Billion – Milovanov

Даша Зубкова
Tymofii Milovanov, economy, Russian aggression

Economy, Trade and Agriculture Minister, Tymofii Milovanov, states that the losses of the Ukrainian economy from the Russian aggression total USD 50-150 billion.

The minister has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to Milovanov, the assessment of the depreciated cost of the state-owned real estate in the uncontrolled territories (Crimea and Donbas) makes about USD 85 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed he would hold a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin within the framework of the Paris meeting in the Normandy Format (with the participation of Ukraine, Germany, Russia and France) on December 9.

Больше новостей о: Tymofii Milovanov economy Russian aggression

Archive
News
Zelenskyy Completes Bilateral Negotiations With Putin 22:38
President’s Office: Normandy Four Negotiations Will Resume After Bilateral Meeting Of Zelenskyy And Putin 21:34
Negotiations Of Leaders Of Normandy Format Countries End In France, Bilateral Meeting Of Zelenskyy And Putin Starts 21:15
Zelenskyy Instructs Cabinet To Develop National Strategy For Development Of Safe And Healthy Educational Environment In Schools 18:55
Meeting Of Leaders Of Normandy Format Countries Starts 18:50
more news
The special-purpose committee of the Verkhovna Rada asks Avakov to deal with cases of prosecution of journalists 10:26
Meeting Of Leaders Of Normandy Format Countries Starts 18:50
Negotiations Of Leaders Of Normandy Format Countries End In France, Bilateral Meeting Of Zelenskyy And Putin Starts 21:15
Court Upholds Renaming Of Moskovskyi Avenue As Bandery Avenue In Kyiv 18:31
Ukraine’s Losses From Russian Aggression Total USD 50-150 Billion – Milovanov 18:38
more news
Ukraine’s Losses From Russian Aggression Total USD 50-150 Billion – Milovanov 18:38
Negotiations Of Leaders Of Normandy Format Countries End In France, Bilateral Meeting Of Zelenskyy And Putin Starts 21:15
President’s Office: Normandy Four Negotiations Will Resume After Bilateral Meeting Of Zelenskyy And Putin 21:34
Orzhel, Vitrenko Might Take Part In Normandy Format Meeting As Zelenskyy’s Advisers – Presidential Office 13:25
Meeting Of Leaders Of Normandy Format Countries Starts 18:50
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok