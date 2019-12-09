Ukraine’s Losses From Russian Aggression Total USD 50-150 Billion – Milovanov

Economy, Trade and Agriculture Minister, Tymofii Milovanov, states that the losses of the Ukrainian economy from the Russian aggression total USD 50-150 billion.

The minister has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to Milovanov, the assessment of the depreciated cost of the state-owned real estate in the uncontrolled territories (Crimea and Donbas) makes about USD 85 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed he would hold a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin within the framework of the Paris meeting in the Normandy Format (with the participation of Ukraine, Germany, Russia and France) on December 9.