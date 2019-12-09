subscribe to newsletter
  Ex-Head Of PGO's Main Investigation Department Scherbyna Leaves Remand Prison After Paying UAH 2 Million Bail
Ukrainian news
Ihor Scherbyna, remand prison, bail, Scherbyna

The former head of the Main Investigation Department of the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO), the godfather of the director of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) Roman Truba, Ihor Scherbyna, left the remand prison after paying a bail of UAH 2.1 million.

A law enforcement source announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

“The bail was paid on Friday, December 6,” he said.

According to him, Scherbyna left the remand prison on the same day.

The press-service of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) confirmed to the Ukrainian News Agency that a bail was paid for Scherbyna and he had already left the remand prison.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested the former head of the Main Investigation Department of the Prosecutor General’s Office, Ihor Scherbyna, and set a bail of UAH 2.1 million.

On December 3, the NACB served Scherbyna with suspicion of extorting USD 150,000 of bribe for closing the case of the State Bureau of Investigation.

