MP Ivanisov Quits Servant Of The People

Member of the Ukrainian Parliament, Roman Ivanisov, has quit the Servant of the People party faction.

Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada, Dmytro Razumkov, has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ivanisov along with his friends raped a woman in 1995.

Prosecutor General Ruslan Riaboshapka confirmed his criminal record.

Later, the PGO refuted that information.