  News
  Politics
  NACB Examining Alleged Truba's Involvement In Extortion Of Bribe By His Child's Godfather For Dismissal Of SBI Case
03 December 2019, Tuesday
NACB Examining Alleged Truba’s Involvement In Extortion Of Bribe By His Child’s Godfather For Dismissal Of SBI Case

The National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) is checking the information about alleged involvement of Director of the State Bureau of Investigation, Roman Truba, in extortion of a bribe by his child’s godfather / ex-head of the Main Investigation Department of the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO), Ihor Scherbyna, for dismissal of a case of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from a well-informed source in the NACB.

As Ukrainian News earlier reported, Director of the State Bureau of Investigation, Roman Truba, has refuted his involvement in extortion of a bribe of USD 150,000 for dismissal of a State Bureau of Investigation’s case.

The National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) has detained former head of the Main Investigation Department of the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO), Ihor Scherbyna, suspected of solicitation of a bribe of USD 150,000 for dismissal of a case of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

According to the sources, Scherbyna is a close associate of Director of the State Bureau of Investigation, Roman Truba.

According to the sources, Scherbyna had introduced himself as the head of the care service of the SBI director, though it was not true.

He had also given out business cards reading the same position.

At present, employees of the NACB are searching Scherbyna.

