subscribe to newsletter
23.8 24.1
26 26.55
˟
  • News
  • Economy
  • Single Treasury Account Balance Down 3.6% To UAH 55.006 Billion In November
02 December 2019, Monday, 14:10 8
Economy 2019-12-02T14:12:30+02:00
Ukrainian news
Single Treasury Account Balance Down 3.6% To UAH 55.006 Billion In November

Single Treasury Account Balance Down 3.6% To UAH 55.006 Billion In November

single treasury account balance, State Treasury Service of Ukraine

In November 2019, the single treasury account balance decreased 3.6% from UAH 53.086 billion (as at November 1) to UAH 55.006 billion (as at December 1).

The State Treasury Service of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The minimum single treasury account balance was registered as at March 1, 2019 - UAH 8.196 billion - and the highest one was registered as at September 1 - UAH 61.83 billion.

In 2018, the balance increased from UAH 5.099 billion to UAH 9.861 billion.

In 2017, the balance decreased from UAH 14.258 billion to UAH 5.1 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the treasury single account is a system of budget accounts of bodies of the State Treasury Service, on which taxes, fees and other payments of the state budget are accrued and from which the State Treasury Service bodies make payments to business entities that have performed works or rendered services to budget funds administrators.

Больше новостей о: single treasury account balance State Treasury Service of Ukraine

Archive
News
Police Guarding Ex-Kyiv Regional Councilor Sobolev 18:12
Market Gas Price For Population Will Take Effect From May 2020 – Orzhel 17:58
Police Considering 3 Main Motives For Murder Of Ex-Kyiv Regional Councilor Sobolev’s 3-Year-Old Son In Kyiv 17:54
State Budget Revenue Target Falls Short Of 8.6% In November 17:51
Bakhmatyuk never abscond, and NABU illegally appointed him “public attorneys”, lawyers 16:30
more news
Presidential Office seeking to seize Bakhmatyuk's assets, and NABU restricting access to case files, – lawyer 14:25
Bakhmatyuk never abscond, and NABU illegally appointed him “public attorneys”, lawyers 16:30
Zelenskyy Admits Discussing Gas Transit In Normandy Format Beyond Donbas Issues 14:05
Police Detain Suspects Of Murdering 3-Year-Old Child In Downtown Kyiv 13:58
Deficit Of Current Account Of Balance Of Payments USD 0.7 Billion In October 14:08
more news
Zelenskyy Admits Discussing Gas Transit In Normandy Format Beyond Donbas Issues 14:05
Police Detain Suspects Of Murdering 3-Year-Old Child In Downtown Kyiv 13:58
Razumkov Signs State Budget For 2020 14:02
Deficit Of Current Account Of Balance Of Payments USD 0.7 Billion In October 14:08
Single Treasury Account Balance Down 3.6% To UAH 55.006 Billion In November 14:10
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok