Single Treasury Account Balance Down 3.6% To UAH 55.006 Billion In November

In November 2019, the single treasury account balance decreased 3.6% from UAH 53.086 billion (as at November 1) to UAH 55.006 billion (as at December 1).

The State Treasury Service of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The minimum single treasury account balance was registered as at March 1, 2019 - UAH 8.196 billion - and the highest one was registered as at September 1 - UAH 61.83 billion.

In 2018, the balance increased from UAH 5.099 billion to UAH 9.861 billion.

In 2017, the balance decreased from UAH 14.258 billion to UAH 5.1 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the treasury single account is a system of budget accounts of bodies of the State Treasury Service, on which taxes, fees and other payments of the state budget are accrued and from which the State Treasury Service bodies make payments to business entities that have performed works or rendered services to budget funds administrators.