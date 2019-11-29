Cash Dollar Sell Rate Falls For Fifth Week In Row, Reaches 24.1413 UAH/USD, Buy Rate Falls To 23.8829 UAH/USD November 22-29

On November 22-29, the cash sell rate for US dollars in Kyiv-based bank exchange offices decreased for the fifth week in a row by 18.94 kopecks to 24.1413 UAH\/USD, and the buy rate decreased by 18.33 kopecks to 23.8829 UAH\/USD. The Ukrainian News Agency learned from BIN.ua. The average Euro buy rate decreased by 34.27 kopecks to 26.1860 UAH\/EUR, and the sell rate decreased by 34.56 kopecks to 26.6102 UAH\/EUR. As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 15-22, the cash sell rate for US dollars in Kyiv-based bank exchange offices decreased for the fourth week in a row by 7.81 kopecks to 24.3307 UAH\/USD, and the buy rate decreased by 4.82 kopecks to 24.0662 UAH\/USD. Cash exchange rates: USD EUR RUB (10) Purchase Sale Purchase Sale Purchase Sale Average rate as at November 29 23.8829 24.1413 26.1860 26.6102 3.4500 3.8300 As against November 22 -0.1833 -0.1894 -0.3427 -0.3456 0.0500 -0.0600 In compliance with BIN.ua's data provided to Ukrainian News Agency.