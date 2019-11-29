Cash Dollar Sell Rate Falls For Fifth Week In Row, Reaches 24.1413 UAH/USD, Buy Rate Falls To 23.8829 UAH/USD November 22-29

subscribe to newsletter
29 November 2019, Friday, 14:10 9
Economy 2019-11-29T18:00:04+02:00
Ukrainian news
Cash Dollar Sell Rate Falls For Fifth Week In Row, Reaches 24.1413 UAH/USD, Buy Rate Falls To 23.8829 UAH/USD

cash sell rate, sell rate, cash buy rate, buy rate, cash, currency exchange, currency, euro, US dollar

On November 22-29, the cash sell rate for US dollars in Kyiv-based bank exchange offices decreased for the fifth week in a row by 18.94 kopecks to 24.1413 UAH/USD, and the buy rate decreased by 18.33 kopecks to 23.8829 UAH/USD.

The Ukrainian News Agency learned from BIN.ua.

The average Euro buy rate decreased by 34.27 kopecks to 26.1860 UAH/EUR, and the sell rate decreased by 34.56 kopecks to 26.6102 UAH/EUR.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 15-22, the cash sell rate for US dollars in Kyiv-based bank exchange offices decreased for the fourth week in a row by 7.81 kopecks to 24.3307 UAH/USD, and the buy rate decreased by 4.82 kopecks to 24.0662 UAH/USD.

Cash exchange rates:

 

USD

EUR

RUB (10)

 

Purchase

Sale

Purchase

Sale

Purchase

Sale

Average rate as at November 29

23.8829

24.1413

26.1860

26.6102

3.4500

3.8300

As against November 22

-0.1833

-0.1894

-0.3427

-0.3456

0.0500

-0.0600

In compliance with BIN.ua's data provided to Ukrainian News Agency.

