Cash Dollar Sell Rate Falls For Fifth Week In Row, Reaches 24.1413 UAH/USD, Buy Rate Falls To 23.8829 UAH/USD November 22-29

Cash Dollar Sell Rate Falls For Fifth Week In Row, Reaches 24.1413 UAH/USD, Buy Rate Falls To 23.8829 UAH/USD

On November 22-29, the cash sell rate for US dollars in Kyiv-based bank exchange offices decreased for the fifth week in a row by 18.94 kopecks to 24.1413 UAH/USD, and the buy rate decreased by 18.33 kopecks to 23.8829 UAH/USD.

The Ukrainian News Agency learned from BIN.ua.

The average Euro buy rate decreased by 34.27 kopecks to 26.1860 UAH/EUR, and the sell rate decreased by 34.56 kopecks to 26.6102 UAH/EUR.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 15-22, the cash sell rate for US dollars in Kyiv-based bank exchange offices decreased for the fourth week in a row by 7.81 kopecks to 24.3307 UAH/USD, and the buy rate decreased by 4.82 kopecks to 24.0662 UAH/USD.

Cash exchange rates:

USD EUR RUB (10) Purchase Sale Purchase Sale Purchase Sale Average rate as at November 29 23.8829 24.1413 26.1860 26.6102 3.4500 3.8300 As against November 22 -0.1833 -0.1894 -0.3427 -0.3456 0.0500 -0.0600

In compliance with BIN.ua's data provided to Ukrainian News Agency.