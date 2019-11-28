subscribe to newsletter
  74% Of Pollees Questioned By KIIS Support Termination Of Poroshenko's Immunity
A total of 74% of pollees questioned by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology have supported the idea to deprive former president / member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the European Solidarity party faction, Petro Poroshenko, of his parliamentary immunity.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from results of the poll.

The poll was carried out via phone interview between November 22 and 25, 2019.

A total of 1,500 adult respondents took part in the survey.

The sampling error does not exceed 3%.

As Ukrainian News earlier reported, on November 18, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) provided the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) with draft charge papers against Poroshenko.

