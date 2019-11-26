subscribe to newsletter
  • Russian Gas Will Be Pumped Into Underground Storage As Gas Belonging To Unidentified Owner If Gazprom Transits Gas Without Concluding New Contract – Naftogaz
26 November 2019, Tuesday, 18:27 11
Economy 2019-11-26T19:45:02+02:00
Ukrainian news
gas, Russia, Gazprom, gas transit, Naftogaz

Russian gas will be pumped into underground gas storage facilities as gas belonging to an unidentified owner if the Gazprom gas company (Russia) continues gas transit without concluding a new contract.

The Naftogaz group’s Executive Director Yurii Vitrenko announced this on his Facebook page, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Naftogaz of Ukraine’s Board Chairman Andrii Kobolev recently said that Gazprom was not considering the possibility of concluding a new transit contract.

Naftogaz of Ukraine has stated that it is awaiting proposals from the Russian side before withdrawing its claims for a total of USD 22 billion against Gazprom.

This amount includes almost USD 3 billion awarded by Stockholm arbitration that the Gazprom gas company proposes that Naftogaz of Ukraine ‘nullify,’ a lawsuit for an additional USD 12 billion that it wants Naftogaz of Ukraine to withdraw, and the fine of about USD 7 billion that it wants the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine to withdraw.

According to Naftogaz of Ukraine, extension of the current gas transit contract between the company and Gazprom was not discussed during the trilateral talks on transit of natural gas in Brussels (Belgium) on October 28.

Russia raised the issue of direct gas supplies to Ukrainian customers during the recent Ukraine-Russia-European Union trilateral talks on transit of Russian natural gas, which took place on September 19.

Ukraine stated during the trilateral talks that it aimed to reach agreement with the European Union and Russia on a 10-year contract for transit of up to 90 billion cubic meters of natural gas per year.

Naftogaz of Ukraine has stated that it is willing to reduce the size of its claim against Gazprom at the Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce from USD 12 billion to USD 2 billion if a long-term contract for transit of Russian natural gas through Ukraine is concluded.

ok