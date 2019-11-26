Court Grants SBI Access To Data Of Diplomatic Passport Of Poroshenko

The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv has permitted the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) to have access to the data of the diplomatic passport of former president Petro Poroshenko in the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

This follows from court records, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On November 22, the court granted SBI investigators and prosecutors access to the passport data of Poroshenko and all accompanying documents.

The access was granted within the framework of the case upon Poroshenko's trip to the Maldives.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv has permitted the SBI to have access to e-declarations of Petro Poroshenko for 2014-2018 in the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP).