Police Investigating Road Accident Involving Children Ombudsperson Kuleba In Kyiv Region

The police have started an investigation into the yesterday's road accident involving President’s envoy for children’s rights, Mykola Kuleba, in Kyiv region.

Press service of the National Police of Kyiv region has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, on Sunday at about 2 p.m., four people were injured as a result of the collision of a van and a passenger car on Kyiv-Odesa highway near the village of Chabany.

The two drivers as well as 19- and 10-year passengers of Ombudsperson's Toyota were injured and hospitalized.

A criminal case has been opened under Article 286 (traffic rules breech) of the Penal Code of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 24, Ombudsperson Kuleba was hospitalized over the road accident in Kyiv region.