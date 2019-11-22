Industrial Output Down 5.0% In October

In October 2019, manufacturing output decreased by 5.0% (uncorrected by the effect of calendar days) and by 5.0% (corrected) over October 2018.

Ukrainian News Agency has learned this from a statement of the State Statistics Service.

At that, in October 2019, manufacturing output increased by 5.6% (uncorrected by the effect of calendar days) and decreased by 2.4% (corrected) over September 2019.

Over the first ten months of 2018, manufacturing output decreased by 0.6% over January-October 2018.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in September 2019, manufacturing output decreased by 1.1% (uncorrected by the effect of calendar days) and by 1.3% (corrected) over September 2018.

In 2018, manufacturing output increased by 1.1% over 2017.

In 2017, manufacturing output decreased by 0.1% over 2016.