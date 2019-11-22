subscribe to newsletter
  • Court Cancels Access Of SBI To Radio Liberty’s Documents In Case Upon Poroshenko’s Trip To Maldives
Court Cancels Access Of SBI To Radio Liberty’s Documents In Case Upon Poroshenko’s Trip To Maldives

The Kyiv Court of Appeal has cancelled the access of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) to the editor’s documents of journalists of the Schemes: Corruption In Detail show (a joint project of the Radio Liberty and the UA:Channel) who were preparing investigations nicknamed Mr. Petro Incognito in the case upon the trip of former president, Petro Poroshenko, to the Maldives.

This follows from court records, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 17, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv granted the SBI access to the documents of the Radio Liberty.

