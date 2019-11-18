subscribe to newsletter
24.1 24.4
26.4 26.9
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Court Refuses To Order Arrest Of Ukreximbank Head Hrytsenko And Sets Bail Of UAH 100 Million – Fryz
18 November 2019, Monday, 18:40 17
Politics 2019-11-19T02:30:05+02:00
Ukrainian news
Court Refuses To Order Arrest Of Ukreximbank Head Hrytsenko And Sets Bail Of UAH 100 Million – Fryz

Court Refuses To Order Arrest Of Ukreximbank Head Hrytsenko And Sets Bail Of UAH 100 Million – Fryz

court, arrest, bail, Ukreximbank, Oleksandr Hrytsenko, Hrytsenko

The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv has refused to order arrest of Ukreximbank’s Board Chairman Oleksandr Hrytsenko as set a bail of UAH 100 million for him.

Former minister of veteran affairs Iryna Fryz announced this on her Facebook page, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Pecherskyi District Court investigating Judge Bilotserkivets has just refused to order detention of Ukreximbank’s head Oleksandr Hrytsenko and set a bail of UAH 100 million," she wrote.

Fryz added that Hrytsenko was released from custody in the courtroom.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Security Service of Ukraine detained Hrytsenko on November 16 on suspicion of creation of a criminal organization, misappropriation/embezzlement of property through abuse of office, and money laundering.

Больше новостей о: court arrest bail Ukreximbank Oleksandr Hrytsenko Hrytsenko

Archive
News
Court Orders Linguistic Examination Of Poroshenko’s Speech At NSDC For Pressure On Judges Of Kyiv District Court 18:56
Prosecutor's Office Asks Court To Arrest Ex-MP Liashko Without Alternative Bail 18:52
Court Orders NACB To Open Criminal Proceedings Against SBU Head Bakanov On Suspicion Of Abuse Of Power 18:48
Gazprom Sends Proposal To Extend Current Gas Transit Contract By 1 Year To Naftogaz 18:44
Court Refuses To Order Arrest Of Ukreximbank Head Hrytsenko And Sets Bail Of UAH 100 Million – Fryz 18:40
more news
Bohdan deliberate to take away bakhmatyuk's assets through arma - media 16:09
VAB Bank case: expertise proves the NABU wrong (documents) 14:27
Lutsenko Accuses Former U.S. Ambassador Yovanovitch Of Meddling In Law Enforcement Activities Of Ukraine 13:55
Lutsenko Met With Zelenskyy And Bohdan At Home During Presidential Election 14:02
Prosecutor’s Office Serves Ex-MP Liashko With Notice Of Suspicion Of Beating Verkhovna Rada’s Energy Committee Chair Herus At Boryspil Airport 14:16
more news
Prosecutor’s Office Serves Ex-MP Liashko With Notice Of Suspicion Of Beating Verkhovna Rada’s Energy Committee Chair Herus At Boryspil Airport 14:16
Lutsenko Accuses Former U.S. Ambassador Yovanovitch Of Meddling In Law Enforcement Activities Of Ukraine 13:55
Lutsenko Met With Zelenskyy And Bohdan At Home During Presidential Election 14:02
SBI Sends To PGO Draft Notice Of Suspicion To Poroshenko 14:08
Russia Transfers To Ukraine Berdiansk And Nikopol Vessels And Yany-Kapu Tugboat Captured In Kerch Strait - Foreign Affairs Ministry Of Russia 14:13
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok