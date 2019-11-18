Court Refuses To Order Arrest Of Ukreximbank Head Hrytsenko And Sets Bail Of UAH 100 Million – Fryz

The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv has refused to order arrest of Ukreximbank’s Board Chairman Oleksandr Hrytsenko as set a bail of UAH 100 million for him.

Former minister of veteran affairs Iryna Fryz announced this on her Facebook page, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Pecherskyi District Court investigating Judge Bilotserkivets has just refused to order detention of Ukreximbank’s head Oleksandr Hrytsenko and set a bail of UAH 100 million," she wrote.

Fryz added that Hrytsenko was released from custody in the courtroom.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Security Service of Ukraine detained Hrytsenko on November 16 on suspicion of creation of a criminal organization, misappropriation/embezzlement of property through abuse of office, and money laundering.