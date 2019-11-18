subscribe to newsletter
24.1 24.4
26.4 26.9
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Bohdan deliberate to take away bakhmatyuk's assets through arma - media
18 November 2019, Monday, 16:09 192
Politics 2019-11-19T02:30:06+02:00
Ukrainian news
Bohdan deliberate to take away bakhmatyuk's assets through arma - media

Bohdan deliberate to take away bakhmatyuk's assets through arma - media

The VAB bank investigation is renewed to take the agricultural business from its former owner, Oleg Bakhmatyuk, by means of the controllable Asset Recovery and Management Agency of Ukraine (ARMA).

Julia Samayeva, ZN.UA author, claims so in her article. According to ZN.UA, Petro Poroshenko once planned transfer Bakhmatyuk's UkrLandFarming agricultural holding to the President-controlled Agency for the Investigation and Asset Management (ARMA) upon having the cases completed to buy its most attractive assets cheap. But he'd hoped in vain to reelect and got no time.

Yuliya Samayeva writes: "ARMA retains interest in Bakhmatyuk's assets up to this day. And now, according to various sources, it's under Andriy's or Bohdan's control. Possibly this is what has resurrected the NABU investigation. There are questions to ask him as well as NBU".

In 2016, NABU filed a case against Oleg Bakhmatyuk's VAB Bank on the stabilization loan provided by the National Bank alleged misuse. However, the National Bank has already denied these allegations, proving that the entire refinancing sum, UAH 1.2 Bn., was issued to pay depositors.
Archive
News
Court Orders Linguistic Examination Of Poroshenko’s Speech At NSDC For Pressure On Judges Of Kyiv District Court 18:56
Prosecutor's Office Asks Court To Arrest Ex-MP Liashko Without Alternative Bail 18:52
Court Orders NACB To Open Criminal Proceedings Against SBU Head Bakanov On Suspicion Of Abuse Of Power 18:48
Gazprom Sends Proposal To Extend Current Gas Transit Contract By 1 Year To Naftogaz 18:44
Court Refuses To Order Arrest Of Ukreximbank Head Hrytsenko And Sets Bail Of UAH 100 Million – Fryz 18:40
more news
Bohdan deliberate to take away bakhmatyuk's assets through arma - media 16:09
VAB Bank case: expertise proves the NABU wrong (documents) 14:27
Lutsenko Accuses Former U.S. Ambassador Yovanovitch Of Meddling In Law Enforcement Activities Of Ukraine 13:55
Lutsenko Met With Zelenskyy And Bohdan At Home During Presidential Election 14:02
Prosecutor’s Office Serves Ex-MP Liashko With Notice Of Suspicion Of Beating Verkhovna Rada’s Energy Committee Chair Herus At Boryspil Airport 14:16
more news
Prosecutor’s Office Serves Ex-MP Liashko With Notice Of Suspicion Of Beating Verkhovna Rada’s Energy Committee Chair Herus At Boryspil Airport 14:16
Lutsenko Accuses Former U.S. Ambassador Yovanovitch Of Meddling In Law Enforcement Activities Of Ukraine 13:55
Lutsenko Met With Zelenskyy And Bohdan At Home During Presidential Election 14:02
SBI Sends To PGO Draft Notice Of Suspicion To Poroshenko 14:08
Russia Transfers To Ukraine Berdiansk And Nikopol Vessels And Yany-Kapu Tugboat Captured In Kerch Strait - Foreign Affairs Ministry Of Russia 14:13
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok