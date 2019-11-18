Prosecutor’s Office Serves Ex-MP Liashko With Notice Of Suspicion Of Beating Verkhovna Rada’s Energy Committee Chair Herus At Boryspil Airport

Prosecutor’s Office Serves Ex-MP Liashko With Notice Of Suspicion Of Beating Verkhovna Rada’s Energy Committee

The Prosecutor’s Office has served the former head of the Radical Party faction, former Member of the Verkhovna Rada Oleh Liashko, with a notice of suspicion of violent acts against the chairman of the Rada Committee on Energy and Housing and Utilities Andrii Herus at the Boryspil International Airport.

He announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“I am getting a suspicion of a criminal proceeding that was falsified on the orders of (Prosecutor General Ruslan) Riaboshapka,” he wrote.

Liashko is charged with Article 346 (threat or violence against a state or public figure) of the Criminal Code.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the police opened a case on Liashko’s fight with Herus at the Boryspil Airport.

On November 6, Liashko got into a fight with Herus at the Boryspil International Airport.

Liashko argued that by lowering gas prices Herus benefited only the oligarchs and Russia.

Herus called the fight a ‘show provocation’, and Liashko - the protector of the business of oligarch Rinat Akhmetov.