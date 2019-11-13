subscribe to newsletter
24.35 24.6
26.65 27.15
˟
  • News
  • Economy
  • NACB In-Absentia Notifies Businessman Bakhmatiuk Of Suspicion In Case Upon Embezzlement Of UAH 1.2 Billion Of NBU
13 November 2019, Wednesday, 14:04 10
Economy 2019-11-13T16:45:04+02:00
Ukrainian news
NACB In-Absentia Notifies Businessman Bakhmatiuk Of Suspicion In Case Upon Embezzlement Of UAH 1.2 Billion Of

NACB In-Absentia Notifies Businessman Bakhmatiuk Of Suspicion In Case Upon Embezzlement Of UAH 1.2 Billion Of NBU

NBU, NACB, embezzlement, National Bank of Ukraine, suspicion, UkrLandFarming, Financial Initiative bank, VAB Bank, Oleh Bakhmatiuk, stabilization loan

The National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) has in-absentia notified founder of the UkrLandFarming agricultural holding / former owner of the Financial Initiative bank and VAB Bank, Oleh Bakhmatiuk, of suspicion in the case upon embezzlement of UAH 1.2 billion in a stabilization loan allocated by the National Bank of Ukraine.

Press service of the NACB has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, the number of suspects of embezzlement of the funds allocated to the VAB Bank has risen from eight to ten.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 12, detectives of the NACB notified eight former and incumbent officials of the NBU, VAB Bank and private sector employees of suspicion of embezzlement of UAH 1.2 billion in the NBU's stabilization loan.

Больше новостей о: NBU NACB embezzlement National Bank of Ukraine suspicion UkrLandFarming Financial Initiative bank VAB Bank Oleh Bakhmatiuk stabilization loan

Archive
News
Rada To Lift Moratorium On Agricultural Land Sale From October 2020, Limit Their Purchase By Foreigners Till 2024 15:58
Police Searching For Vlogger Sharii Suspected Of Spreading Fake News About Crime 14:15
Finance Ministry Attracts UAH 202.8 Billion, USD 3.8 Billion And EUR 189 Million From Government Bonds’ Placement To State Budget In 10M 14:11
Rada To Ban Distribution Of Plastic And Oxodegradable Plastic Bags With The Width Of Up To 50 Microns From 2022 14:08
NACB In-Absentia Notifies Businessman Bakhmatiuk Of Suspicion In Case Upon Embezzlement Of UAH 1.2 Billion Of NBU 14:04
more news
NACB Asking Court To Arrest Raiffeisen Bank Aval Pisaruk And Set Bail Of UAH 30 Million 14:10
Allseeds Black Sea Terminal - No. 1 Ukrainian oil supplier for export 11:30 Press release
Antimonopoly Committee Uncovers Signs Of MHP Monopoly On Chicken Market 17:53
Ukrainian Entrepreneurs Union: Electricity Prices In Many Regions Decrease By 12% 17:58
Riaboshapka Appoints Belousov Donetsk Region Prosecutor 17:31
more news
Riaboshapka Appoints Belousov Donetsk Region Prosecutor 17:31
Rada Appoints Shapran NBU Council Member 14:47
NACB Notifies UkrOboronProm Ex-Director General Bukin Of Suspicion Of Declaring False Information 13:51
Court Orders NACB To Open Treason And Espionage Case Against SBU Ex-Head Hrytsak 17:24
Banks' Credits To Economy Up 2.1% To UAH 1,011.6 Billion In October 13:56
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok