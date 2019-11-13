NACB In-Absentia Notifies Businessman Bakhmatiuk Of Suspicion In Case Upon Embezzlement Of UAH 1.2 Billion Of NBU

NACB In-Absentia Notifies Businessman Bakhmatiuk Of Suspicion In Case Upon Embezzlement Of UAH 1.2 Billion Of

The National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) has in-absentia notified founder of the UkrLandFarming agricultural holding / former owner of the Financial Initiative bank and VAB Bank, Oleh Bakhmatiuk, of suspicion in the case upon embezzlement of UAH 1.2 billion in a stabilization loan allocated by the National Bank of Ukraine.

Press service of the NACB has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, the number of suspects of embezzlement of the funds allocated to the VAB Bank has risen from eight to ten.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 12, detectives of the NACB notified eight former and incumbent officials of the NBU, VAB Bank and private sector employees of suspicion of embezzlement of UAH 1.2 billion in the NBU's stabilization loan.