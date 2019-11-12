Rada Appoints Shapran NBU Council Member

The Verkhovna Rada has appointed Vitalii Shapran as a member of the Council of the National Bank.

268 parliamentarians voted for the adoption of resolution No. 2400 with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Shapran was appointed a member of the NBU Council for a period until July 7, 2021.

He graduated from the Kyiv National Economic University (KNEU) with dual decrees in Finance and Banking.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 3, the Rada dismissed just elected Minister of Economy, Trade and Agriculture, Tymofii Mylovanov, as a member of the Council of the National Bank.