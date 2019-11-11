Court Allows SBI To Withdraw Poroshenko’s E-Declarations For 2014-2018 From NACP

The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv has granted the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) access to e-declarations of former president, Petro Poroshenko, for 2014-2018 that are held at the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP).

This follows from court records, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The withdrawal of the copies of the said e-declarations is taking place within the framework of the case upon Poroshenko's trip to the Maldives.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the court had permitted the SBI to withdraw from the Pension Fund information about the salary Poroshenko received.