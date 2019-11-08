subscribe to newsletter
08 November 2019, Friday, 17:54 13
Politics 2019-11-09T00:15:04+02:00
Ukrainian news
SBI, PGO Question Saakashvili

PGO, Saakashvili, Mikheil Saakashvili, interrogation, New Forces Movement, SBI

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) and the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) have interrogated former president of Georgia / former chairperson of the Odesa Regional State Administration / leader of the New Forces Movement political party Mikheil Saakashvili.

This follows from court records, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He gave testimony as a witness in the case upon his illegal deportation from Ukraine in February 2018.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Main Military Prosecutor's Office opened a criminal case upon unlawful deportation of former president of Georgia / former chairperson of the Odesa Regional State Administration / leader of the New Forces Movement political party Mikheil Saakashvili in February 2018.

On February 12, 2018, the border guards deported Saakashvili from Ukraine to the Republic of Poland within the framework of the readmission procedure.

On May 29, 2019, the former Georgian president returned to Ukraine.

SBI, PGO Question Saakashvili 17:54
