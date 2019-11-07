Court Grants SBI Access To Pension Fund Information About Poroshenko's Salary And Income

The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv has authorized the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) to obtain information about former president Petro Poroshenko’s salary and income from the Pension Fund.

This is stated in court documents, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The decision was made on October 30 as part of the case that was filed against border guards and customs officials on suspicion of acting illegally during the processing of Poroshenko’s trip to the Maldives.

The court granted a group of investigators and prosecutors temporary access to documents about Poroshenko’s salary, income, and insurance premiums in the period from June 7, 2014 to May 19, 2019, which are held by the Pension Fund and its structural divisions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a court recently granted the State Bureau of Investigation access to Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty’s editorial documents related to the case involving Poroshenko’s trip to the Maldives.