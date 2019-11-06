subscribe to newsletter
  • The Prosecutor General of Ukraine: There is no “Burisma Case” in Ukraine
06 November 2019, Wednesday, 18:40 197
Politics 2019-11-07T00:00:04+02:00
Ukrainian news
The Prosecutor General of Ukraine: There is no “Burisma Case” in Ukraine

There are no criminal cases or any other cases initiated against Burisma, where the son of ex-vice president of the United States Joseph Biden, Hunter, has worked. This was stated by the Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Ryaboshapka in an interview to LB.ua

"There is no Burisma case. It exists in the mind of the one who invented it. There could just be some kind of case where the word Burisma could be mentioned. Maybe there are several such cases," the Prosecutor General told reporters.

Ryaboshapka added, that the number of cases in which the word Burisma appears will be calculated after the audit. Only after that he will be able to comment on the situation in detail. “Maybe there are several such cases. After the audit, we will calculate how many cases refer such a word and in which context it is used. Then maybe I’ll make some more comments on the issue", he said. Thus, Ukraine officially denied the information speculated by personal lawyer of the president Donald Trump Rudolf Giuliani to compromise Joe Biden - his political opponent in the US Presidential elections.

We would like to remind that Giuliani’s conclusions were based on information provided by ex-Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin and Yuriy Lutsenko, as well as the current prosecutor Konstantin Kulik. However, all their statements were denied in Congress at the hearing on the preparation of Trump impeachment. In January 2017, Burisma announced the closure of all procedural and judicial actions in Ukraine against the president of this group, Mr. Zlochevsky, and the operating companies that are part of the Burisma Group. In September 2019, the former Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yuriy Lutsenkosaid that investigations against Joseph Biden or his son Hunter Biden should be conducted in the United States, as Ukraine has no legal basis for this.
