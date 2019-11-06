subscribe to newsletter
  • NACB Refuses To Report If Poroshenko’s Indictment Prepared
06 November 2019, Wednesday, 13:39 35
NACB Refuses To Report If Poroshenko’s Indictment Prepared

The National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) has refused to report if it was preparing any indictment against former president / member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the European Solidarity party faction, Petro Poroshenko.

The NACB has said this in a reply to respective request of the Ukrainian News Agency.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the NACB has interrogated former president Poroshenko in case upon corruption in the Centrenergo energy generating company and regional energy companies.

Besides, the NACB has opened a case upon alleged abuse of office by Poroshenko.

