"Art for life" save the lives of little Ukrainians, – Boris Lozhkin

It is already the fifth anniversary of the "Art for Life" charity auctions, held by the Boris Lozhkin Charitable Foundation. An ultra-modern diagnostic equipment has been recently purchased and installed at the Center for Pediatric Hepatology with the funds raised at the fifth auction, wrote on his Facebook page the President of the Jewish Confederation of Ukraine Boris Lozhkin.

The "Art for Life" charity auctions have brought together artists, sculptors and philanthropists for the sake of a common idea – assistance to the pediatric medical institutions in Ukraine.

"When we together with NadiiaShalomova were establishing a charitable foundation, there were no doubts about its activities. We have chosen to help children, for the sake of their lives and health," recalls Boris Lozhkin.

Four previous auctions allowed purchase of the ultramodern equipment worth 35 million UAH.

"The recipients were the IlliaYemets Center for Pediatric Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery and and the Institute of Pediatrics, Obstetrics and Gynecology, on the basis of which we have built a completely new department for the rehabilitation of premature babies", - Boris Lozhkin reports the details.

The equipment purchased is unique to Ukraine and meets the world's leading medical technologies. Thousands of lives of little Ukrainians have already been saved thanks to it.

Photo: Boris Lozhkin/Facebook

For the funds raised at the fifth "Art for Life" charity auction, an apparatus for performance of ultra-precise ultrasound examinations has been purchased and installed at the Center for Pediatric Hepatology, and an intensive care unit has been also equipped.

Let us recall that the fundraising for the Center of Pediatric Hepatology was held at an auction in March this year. Boris Lozhkin was pleased with the results of the auction: "I am happy to state that the goal has been achieved and the necessary funds have been raised. This means that the equipment will very soon be bought and given over".