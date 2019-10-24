subscribe to newsletter
  Ex-Prosecutor General Shokin Asking National Police To Investigate Falsification Of Results Of MPs' Voting For His Dismissal
Former prosecutor general, Viktor Shokin, has requested that the National Police investigate falsification of results of the Verkhovna Rada voting for his dismissal.

This follows from the application on a crime possessed by the Ukrainian News Agency.

The application was submitted on August 30, 2019.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2017, Shokin appealed to the Higher Administrative Court to be reinstated as the prosecutor general as he had obtained some information saying that MPs who backed his dismissal were bribed.

On March 29, 2016, the Verkhovna Rada approved Shokin’s dismissal, on April 3, 2016, then president Petro Poroshenko dismissed Shokin.

