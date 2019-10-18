Rada To Allocate Additional UAH 1.4 Billion For Military Salaries, UAH 1 Billion For Miners In 2019

The parliament intends to allocate an additional UAH 1.4 billion for salaries of military personnel and UAH 1 billion for miners in 2019.

The relevant draft law (No. 2283) was approved by 273 votes, with only 226 required for its approval, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported earlier, the Ministry of Finance generated UAH 194.8 billion, USD 3.8 billion, and EUR 189 million in state budge revenues through placement of government domestic loan bonds (OVDPs) in the period of January-September.