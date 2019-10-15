Latvia Recognizes Illegal And Confiscates USD 30 Million Of Ukrainian Former Officials

The Republic of Latvia has recognized as illegal and confiscated USD 30 million of funds of former Ukrainian officials.

Press service of the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Early in 2015, the funds were arrested within the framework of a legal aid request of the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2014, Latvian law enforcement bodies arrested USD 49.3 million belonging to former acting prime minister of Ukraine, Serhii Arbuzov, and USD 32 million of former member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Party of Regions, Yurii Ivaniuschenko, in the accounts with Latvian banks.