subscribe to newsletter
24.6 25.05
26.85 27.55
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Latvia Recognizes Illegal And Confiscates USD 30 Million Of Ukrainian Former Officials
15 October 2019, Tuesday, 17:49 11
Politics 2019-10-16T01:00:04+03:00
Ukrainian news
Latvia Recognizes Illegal And Confiscates USD 30 Million Of Ukrainian Former Officials

Latvia Recognizes Illegal And Confiscates USD 30 Million Of Ukrainian Former Officials

The Republic of Latvia has recognized as illegal and confiscated USD 30 million of funds of former Ukrainian officials.

Press service of the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Early in 2015, the funds were arrested within the framework of a legal aid request of the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2014, Latvian law enforcement bodies arrested USD 49.3 million belonging to former acting prime minister of Ukraine, Serhii Arbuzov, and USD 32 million of former member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Party of Regions, Yurii Ivaniuschenko, in the accounts with Latvian banks.

Больше новостей о: PGO Latvia confiscation

Archive
News
Court Arrests Property Of Ex-MP Mykytas 18:00
Negative Balance Of Foreign Trade In Goods Worsens By USD 836.3 Million To USD 5,842.7 Million In 8M 17:57
Supreme Court Upholds Varchenko’s Appointment As SBI First Deputy Director Despite Not Reaching Minimum Required Age Of 35 17:52
Latvia Recognizes Illegal And Confiscates USD 30 Million Of Ukrainian Former Officials 17:49
IMF Raises 2019 Economic Growth Forecast For Ukraine From 2.7% To 3% 17:45
more news
Court Cancels Ban On Sale Of Alcohol In Kyiv From 11 P.M. Till 10 A.M. 13:37
London’s Court Of Appeal Confirms Jurisdiction Of Court Of England In Consideration Of PrivatBank's Appeal Against Kolomoiskyi And Boholiubov 13:40
Constitutional Court’s Ex-Head Shevchuk Demanding Constitutional Court His Immediate Reinstatement 13:15
Zelenskyy’s Rating Down To 66%, Honcharuk’s To 10%, Tymoshenko's Rating Up To 23%, Boiko’s To 24% - KIIS’ Poll 13:31
Boyko's platform requires lowering gas and heating tariffs through a direct gas contract with Russia 12:47
more news
Court Cancels Ban On Sale Of Alcohol In Kyiv From 11 P.M. Till 10 A.M. 13:37
London’s Court Of Appeal Confirms Jurisdiction Of Court Of England In Consideration Of PrivatBank's Appeal Against Kolomoiskyi And Boholiubov 13:40
IMF Raises 2019 Economic Growth Forecast For Ukraine From 2.7% To 3% 17:45
Latvia Recognizes Illegal And Confiscates USD 30 Million Of Ukrainian Former Officials 17:49
Supreme Court Upholds Varchenko’s Appointment As SBI First Deputy Director Despite Not Reaching Minimum Required Age Of 35 17:52
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok