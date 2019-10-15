Zelenskyy’s Rating Down To 66%, Honcharuk’s To 10%, Tymoshenko's Rating Up To 23%, Boiko’s To 24% - KIIS’ Poll

The rating of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (over September) fell by 73% to 66%; Prime Minister Oleksii Honcharuk’s one fell from 17% to 10%; the rating of Chairperson of the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party, Yuliya Tymoshenko, rose from 19% to 23%; and that of Chair of the Opposition Platform - For Life parliamentary interfactional association, Yurii Boiko, rose from 20% to 24%.

Kyiv International Institute of Sociology has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, the rating of former president Petro Poroshenko fell by 1% from 12% to 11%.

A total of 1,200 adult respondents took part in the poll conducted between October 9 and 11.

The sampling error does not exceed 3%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a total of 26% of pollees questioned by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology support protests against the agreement of the Steinmeier Formula by Ukraine and 41% oppose them.

A total of 55% of pollees questioned by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology are opposing the sale of farmlands.