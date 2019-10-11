Rulings Of London Court Of Arbitration Do Not Impose Any Obligations On PrivatBank As For Paying For Eurobonds Issued In 2010 And 2013

Rulings Of London Court Of Arbitration Do Not Impose Any Obligations On PrivatBank As For Paying For Eurobonds

The rulings of the London Court of Arbitration do not impose any obligations on PrivatBank as for paying for any eurobonds issued in 2010 and 2013.

PrivatBank has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On June 13, 2019, the London International Court of Arbitration delivered partial final judgment as for certain aspects of the case.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Economic Court of Kyiv has completed the stage of investigation in the case opened under the appeal of former stockholders of PrivatBank on declaring void the PrivatBank's purchase and sale agreement.

The court scheduled for the debates for October 17, 10:30 a.m.