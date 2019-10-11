subscribe to newsletter
24.65 25.1
26.85 27.55
˟
  • News
  • Economy
  • Rulings Of London Court Of Arbitration Do Not Impose Any Obligations On PrivatBank As For Paying For Eurobonds Issued In 2010 And 2013
11 October 2019, Friday, 12:41 8
Economy 2019-10-11T14:31:21+03:00
Ukrainian news
Rulings Of London Court Of Arbitration Do Not Impose Any Obligations On PrivatBank As For Paying For Eurobonds

Rulings Of London Court Of Arbitration Do Not Impose Any Obligations On PrivatBank As For Paying For Eurobonds Issued In 2010 And 2013

The rulings of the London Court of Arbitration do not impose any obligations on PrivatBank as for paying for any eurobonds issued in 2010 and 2013.

PrivatBank has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On June 13, 2019, the London International Court of Arbitration delivered partial final judgment as for certain aspects of the case.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Economic Court of Kyiv has completed the stage of investigation in the case opened under the appeal of former stockholders of PrivatBank on declaring void the PrivatBank's purchase and sale agreement.

The court scheduled for the debates for October 17, 10:30 a.m.

Больше новостей о: eurobonds PrivatBank London Court of Arbitration

Archive
News
MP Dubynskyi Suggesting Rada Cancel Military Fee 12:50
Zelenskyy Opposing Free Weapon Possession 12:47
Rulings Of London Court Of Arbitration Do Not Impose Any Obligations On PrivatBank As For Paying For Eurobonds Issued In 2010 And 2013 12:41
IMF Should Not Set Forth Political Conditions Within Cooperation – Zelenskyy 12:38
Bohdan Himself Will Resign Voluntarily If He Violates Law – Zelenskyy 20:06
more news
Anti-Corruption Court Orders NACB To Open Case Against Klitschko On Suspicion Of Theft Of Funds During Reconstruction Of Kyiv’s Shuliavka Bridge 18:21
Zelenskyy To Hold Press Marathon On October 10 17:49
Gazprom Could Begin Supplying Gas To Industrial Customers In Ukraine In 2020 – Kobolev 17:57
Court Urges NACB To Investigate Alleged Bribery, Negligence, Embezzlement Of Funds And High Treason By Poroshenko 13:44
Poroshenko Still Does Not Believe Not Being President Anymore – Zelenskyy 13:51
more news
September Inflation 0.7% 17:54
Zelenskyy Dismisses Kharkiv Governor Svitlychna, To Appoint Kucher Instead 14:06
Police Detain Man Who Announced Preparation For Zelenskyy’s Assassination In Kryvyi Rih 14:13
Anti-Corruption Court Orders NACB To Open Case Against Klitschko On Suspicion Of Theft Of Funds During Reconstruction Of Kyiv’s Shuliavka Bridge 18:21
SBI Not Preparing Suspicion To Poroshenko 14:15
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok