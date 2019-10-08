Russia Misinforms International Tribunal As For Return Of 3 Ukrainian Naval Vessels – Naval Commander Voronchenko

Navy Commander, Ihor Voronchenko, states that the Russian Federation has provided the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea with false information as for the return of the three Ukrainian naval vessels captured in the Kerch Strait.

Voronchenko has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that after the return of the 24 Ukrainian seamen to Ukraine on September 7, Russia told the court that it had returned both the seamen and the vessels.

According to Voronchenko, Russia does not want to return the vessels as they would become evidence the court might use.

As Ukrainian News earlier reported, on September 7, Ukraine and Russia exchanged hostages in the 35 for 35 format.