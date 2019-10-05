The new composition of the Knesset needs to overcome the lack of national unity, - Boris Lozhkin

The 22nd composition of the Israeli parliament faces a great challenge to overcome the lack of unity that has developed in the Israeli society. The president of the Jewish Confederation of Ukraine, Boris Lozhkin, who personally attended inauguration of the newly elected parliamentarians, wrote about this on his Facebook page.

The current composition of the Israeli parliament is unusual. For the first time in the history of the state of Israel, the parliamentarians have been sworn in after the previous parliament could not create a coalition, as a result of which it was dissolved.

However, the current parliament is in the same conditions. "The votes were divided between the main contenders almost evenly, but none of them, according to the preliminary estimates, will be able to form a coalition without the other. Last time they were unable to reach a compromise. We will find out very soon if they manage to do it this time", writes Lozhkin.

The theme of lack of unity was raised in their speeches at the inauguration by both the President Reuven Rivlin and the Knesset Speaker Julius Edelstein. It was the lack of unity that already twice had caused the collapse of an independent Jewish state in the past – the United Monarchy and the Hasmonean State.

Ukraine has repeatedly faced a similar problem. "It is a great challenge to solve the problem of the lack of national unity, especially in the presence of the external aggression. Both Israel and Ukraine will have to do their best to achieve it, as the chances of survival of our states directly depend on how united we are", thinks Lozhkin.

