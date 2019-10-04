subscribe to newsletter
  • Zelensky and Lukashenko got Firefly rockets as gifts
04 October 2019, Friday, 16:32
Politics 2019-10-04T21:30:04+03:00
Ukrainian news
Zelensky and Lukashenko got Firefly rockets as gifts

Presidents of Ukraine and Belarus Volodymyr Zelensky and Aleksandr Lukashenko got acquainted with space developments of the Noosphere group on the Second Forum of the Regions of Ukraine and Belarus on October 4 in Zhytomyr.

Both presidents received models of launch rockets of Firefly Aerospace (belongs to Noosphere) as gifts. The company’s stand also showed 100 kg optical satellite, electric engines, and rocket mockups produced by the USA and Ukraine.

The owner of the American company Firefly is Max Polyakov, a Ukrainian businessman who has recently commented on Private Space Law in Ukraine.

The Second Forum of the Regions of Ukraine and Belarus is an international event, in which delegations from 6 Belarusian regions and 22 Ukrainian regions participate. Presidents of both countries attend the Forum held in Zhytomyr on 3-4 October.
