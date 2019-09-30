"Memory March" for the Babi Yar victims has been held in Kyiv, - Lozhkin

78 years ago, on September 29, 1941, mass executions of Jews began in Kyiv. "It was the beginning of a tragedy that went down in history under the name Babi Yar," President of the Jewish Confederation of Ukraine Boris Lozhkin wrote on his Facebook page.

In the first two days, September 29 and 30, 33,771 persons were shot.

"They were shot in groups of 30-40 people. Non-stop. Loud music played to suppress the sound of shots, and an airplane was circling in the sky," continues Boris Lozhkin. "The Jews were marching in a continuous column from the current Lukianivska metro station along Melnykov Street to Babi Yar."

In total, during the occupation of Kyiv, up to 200,000 people were slain in Babi Yar, most of them elderly people, women and children.

The participants of the "Memory March" have honored the memory of the hundreds of thousands of Babi Yar victims in Kyiv today.

The "Memory Marches" began in 2016, when a writer, a member of the Supervisory Board of the Jewish Confederation of Ukraine Yevhen Horodetskyi walked along the last route of the Kyiv Jews alone.

Today, three years later, the "Memory March" column consisted of more than 500 persons. They walked from the Lukianivska metro station to the Menorah memorial sign in Babi Yar.

It has been reported before that the total number of the Holocaust victims in Ukraine was 1.5 million, that is a quarter of all the exterminated Jews during World War II.