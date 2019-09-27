NKREKP Chairman Responds to Pressure of Kolomoisky Ferroalloys

The expert informed that all decisions of the NKREKP were made in a transparent way and those wishing to attend the meeting of the regulator could have open discussions to express their position, writes Glavkom website.

Oksana Kryvenko, the Head of the National Commission for Regulation of Energy and Communal Services Markets, believes that the requirements of the representatives of ferroalloy enterprises Igor Kolomoisky who picket the NKREKP building do not apply to the powers of the Commission. The NKREKP prepares appeals to the competent authorities to stop the pressure.

«The ferroalloy plants of oligarch Igor Kolomoisky are protesting. With certain requirements for reducing the cost of electricity. Their first requirements for a reduction in Ukrenergo's tariff (the transmission system operator), were already implemented in conjunction with a Government decision that allowed the commission to take into account the reductions in green tariffs. But the strikes are still going on, new requirements have been found, in particular, such as the reduction of electricity, again due to the decrease in the tariff of NEC Ukrenergo, ”Kryvenko said on air of 112.

The blocking of the work of the NKREKP takes place for two months - obstruction of the entrance to the territory of the building, constant noise, knocking on windowsills and windows. The Regulatory Commissioner emphasizes that the current demands of protesters are unfounded.

“Everything within the competence, everything that the commission could do - we did everything. All these requirements are beyond the scope of our competence because under the new law we no longer regulate the cost of electricity, ”she emphasized.

Kryvenko informed that all decisions of the NKREKP were made in a transparent manner and that those wishing to attend the meeting of the regulator could have open discussions to express their position.

NABU has been reported to have stepped up its investigation into the Rotterdam + formula, through which ferroalloy plants lost the ability to set preferential electricity prices. Igor Kolomoisky has repeatedly stated that he disagrees with the Rotterdam + formula

In his turn, former NKREKP chief Dmitry Vovk accused the NABU leadership of prosecuting ex-members of the regulator in the interests of Igor Kolomoisky.

In 2012, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Azarov Government and ferroalloy enterprises, which set a preferential price for electricity for a number of Kolomoisky enterprises.

In the cost structure of ferroalloy production, the share of electricity reaches 50%, so the change in the price of electricity significantly affects the profitability of the business.