subscribe to newsletter
24 24.35
26.2 26.75
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Politics
  • Estonia Introduces Fee For Ukrainian For Long-Term Visas From November 1
25 September 2019, Wednesday, 12:48 12
Politics 2019-09-25T19:00:06+03:00
Ukrainian news
Estonia Introduces Fee For Ukrainian For Long-Term Visas From November 1

Estonia Introduces Fee For Ukrainian For Long-Term Visas From November 1

The Republic of Estonia has introduced a fee for long-term visas for Ukrainian citizens from November 1.

Radio Liberty has said this in a statement with the reference to foreign affairs minister of Estonia, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, around 90% of Ukrainian applying for a long-term visa are seeking for getting a job in Estonia.

Therefore, according to the Government of Estonia, it would be inexpedient to extend such an exception for the citizens of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in July 2018, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the agreement with Estonia on termination of payment for long-term visas for citizens of Estonia.

Больше новостей о: Ukraine Estonia fee long term visa

Archive
News
Trump And Zelenskyy Consider Merkel’s Support For Ukraine Insufficient 18:54
Trump Expects Political Opponents To Apologize After Releasing Transcript Of Conversation With Zelenskyy 18:51
Cabinet Proposes Rada Launch Land Market 18:46
Zelenskyy Shows Bullet That Killed Opera Singer/ATO Fighter Slypak At UN General Assembly 18:42
White House Releases Transcript Of Telephone Conversation Between Trump And Zelenskyy 18:35
more news
World Bank Retains GDP Growth Outlook For Ukraine At 2.7% In 2019 12:51
Gazprom's Debt To Naftogaz After Two Stockholm Arbitration Proceedings Up 10% To USD 2.8 Billion 18:08
Ukraine, Colombia Agree On Visa-Free Travels 12:29
EU Court Cancels Sanctions Against Yanukovych Imposed By EU In 2018 13:03
Naftogaz Group Starts Import Of Petroleum Products From Belarus For Sale In Ukraine 18:05
more news
Disciplinary Public Prosecutors Commission Issues Reprimand To Ex-Prosecutor General Lutsenko For Untimely Application Of Disciplinary Sanctions Against Deputy Prosecutor General Stoliarchuk 13:06
Zelenskyy Vetoes Law On Interim Investigative Commissions And Special Parliamentary Commissions 12:55
Stefanchuk Suggesting Rada Introduce Fine Of UAH 85,000 For Piano Voting 12:59
NACB Opens Case Upon False Declaration Of Property By MP Shufrych 12:45
Estonia Introduces Fee For Ukrainian For Long-Term Visas From November 1 12:48
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok