Estonia Introduces Fee For Ukrainian For Long-Term Visas From November 1

The Republic of Estonia has introduced a fee for long-term visas for Ukrainian citizens from November 1.

Radio Liberty has said this in a statement with the reference to foreign affairs minister of Estonia, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, around 90% of Ukrainian applying for a long-term visa are seeking for getting a job in Estonia.

Therefore, according to the Government of Estonia, it would be inexpedient to extend such an exception for the citizens of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in July 2018, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the agreement with Estonia on termination of payment for long-term visas for citizens of Estonia.