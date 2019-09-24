subscribe to newsletter
24.1 24.45
26.35 26.9
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Economy
  • Naftogaz Group Starts Import Of Petroleum Products From Belarus For Sale In Ukraine
24 September 2019, Tuesday, 18:05 8
Economy 2019-09-24T22:02:26+03:00
Ukrainian news
Naftogaz Group Starts Import Of Petroleum Products From Belarus For Sale In Ukraine

Naftogaz Group Starts Import Of Petroleum Products From Belarus For Sale In Ukraine

The group of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company started import of petroleum products from Belarus for sale in Ukraine.

Naftogaz said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"For the first time, the Naftogaz Group imported a batch of oil products from Belarus for sale on the Ukrainian market. In September, we will supply 30,000 tons of diesel fuel produced by the Mozyr Oil Refinery to the Ukrainian market. We will sell these volumes together with our own fuel. We plan to actively develop the direction of trading, since the issues of resource filling of the Ukrainian market and diversifying sources are very relevant," said Mykola Havrylenko, the head of the Oil division of the Naftogaz group.

It is noted that through the sale of imported diesel fuel, the Naftogaz group will more than double its sales of these products in September.

It is also noted that the Naftogaz group produces up to 10,000 tons of diesel fuel per month, while the own consumption of the group's enterprises is about half of this volume.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Gas Supply Company Naftogaz of Ukraine LLC, a member of the Naftogaz group, started importing electricity from Belarus and selling it on the Ukrainian market. Naftogaz of Ukraine is a leading enterprise in the country's fuel and energy complex, which is engaged in exploration and development of fields, drilling, transportation and storage of oil and gas, as well as supplying gas to consumers.

Больше новостей о: Naftogaz Belarus import petroleum products Naftogaz group

Archive
News
Gazprom's Debt To Naftogaz After Two Stockholm Arbitration Proceedings Up 10% To USD 2.8 Billion 18:08
Naftogaz Group Starts Import Of Petroleum Products From Belarus For Sale In Ukraine 18:05
Ukraine’s Gas Reserves Up 2.3 Times To 20 Billion Cubic Meters Since April 5 18:01
Zelenskyy Approves Granting President Right To Approve Defense Plan And Its Structure 17:57
Kniazev Resigns 17:54
more news
Director of SBI can sour Zelensky’s relations with Americans, - Romanenko 16:23
SBI Opens Case Upon Mass Disorders Organized By Parubiy In Odesa On May 2, 2014 13:58
Zelenskyy Appoints Naftogaz Supervisory Board Member Kovaliv President Office Deputy Head 17:23
World Bank Retains GDP Growth Outlook For Ukraine At 2.7% In 2019 12:51
Zelenskyy Signs Law On Creation Of Prosecutor General’s Office 17:35
more news
SBI Opens Case Upon Mass Disorders Organized By Parubiy In Odesa On May 2, 2014 13:58
Court Places UMH Group Under Management Of Asset Recovery And Management Agency 14:07
Zelenskyy Appoints Naftogaz Supervisory Board Member Kovaliv President Office Deputy Head 17:23
Disciplinary Public Prosecutors Commission Issues Reprimand To Ex-Prosecutor General Lutsenko For Untimely Application Of Disciplinary Sanctions Against Deputy Prosecutor General Stoliarchuk 13:06
Razumkov Signs Law On Establishment Of Office Of Prosecutor General 13:45
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok