Naftogaz Group Starts Import Of Petroleum Products From Belarus For Sale In Ukraine

The group of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company started import of petroleum products from Belarus for sale in Ukraine.

Naftogaz said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"For the first time, the Naftogaz Group imported a batch of oil products from Belarus for sale on the Ukrainian market. In September, we will supply 30,000 tons of diesel fuel produced by the Mozyr Oil Refinery to the Ukrainian market. We will sell these volumes together with our own fuel. We plan to actively develop the direction of trading, since the issues of resource filling of the Ukrainian market and diversifying sources are very relevant," said Mykola Havrylenko, the head of the Oil division of the Naftogaz group.

It is noted that through the sale of imported diesel fuel, the Naftogaz group will more than double its sales of these products in September.

It is also noted that the Naftogaz group produces up to 10,000 tons of diesel fuel per month, while the own consumption of the group's enterprises is about half of this volume.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Gas Supply Company Naftogaz of Ukraine LLC, a member of the Naftogaz group, started importing electricity from Belarus and selling it on the Ukrainian market. Naftogaz of Ukraine is a leading enterprise in the country's fuel and energy complex, which is engaged in exploration and development of fields, drilling, transportation and storage of oil and gas, as well as supplying gas to consumers.