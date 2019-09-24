subscribe to newsletter
  • Zelenskyy Approves Granting President Right To Approve Defense Plan And Its Structure
24 September 2019, Tuesday, 17:57 7
Politics 2019-09-24T22:17:38+03:00
Ukrainian news
Zelenskyy Approves Granting President Right To Approve Defense Plan And Its Structure

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law granting the head of state the right to approve a defense plan and its structure.

The press service of the President said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, it is provided that for the organization of state defense, the President, on the proposal of the Cabinet of Ministers, approves the structure of the Ukrainian defense plan and the country's defense plan.

The procedure for developing a defense plan is determined by the Cabinet of Ministers.

The bill also gives a legislative definition of the plan of defense of Ukraine: a plan of defense of the country - a set of documents that determine the content, scope, performers, procedure and timing of political, economic, social, military, scientific, technical, informational, legal, organizational measures of the state to prepare for the armed defense and its defense in the case of armed aggression or armed conflict.

The corresponding changes are proposed to be introduced into the Law On Defense.

The explanatory note to the bill notes that it was developed by the Ministry of Defense in pursuance of a plan of priority measures to introduce and ensure the legal regime of martial law in certain regions of Ukraine, approved by the then President and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Petro Poroshenko on November 27, 2018.

It is assumed that the adoption of the law will coordinate the activities of the defense forces and prepare state authorities, local governments, civil defense systems, the national economy for a transfer from peaceful to martial law, to repulse military aggression, eliminate armed conflict, as well as the state’s population and territory for defense.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 2, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed the Verkhovna Rada grant the President the right to approve the defense plan and its structure.

On September 20, the Verkhovna Rada granted the President the right to approve the defense plan and its structure.

Больше новостей о: law President Volodymyr Zelenskyy defense plan

