24 September 2019, Tuesday, 13:06
Disciplinary Public Prosecutors Commission Issues Reprimand To Ex-Prosecutor General Lutsenko For Untimely Application Of Disciplinary Sanctions Against Deputy Prosecutor General Stoliarchuk

The Qualification and Disciplinary Commission of Public Prosecutors has issued a reprimand to former prosecutor general, Yurii Lutsenko, for untimely application of disciplinary sanctions against deputy prosecutor general Yurii Stoliarchuk.

This follows from respective decision of the Commission, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

By doing the aforementioned actions, Lutsenko committed disciplinary offences envisioned in sub-Item 1 of Section 6 of Article 43 of the Law of Ukraine On Prosecutor's Office.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Commission had earlier decided not to bring Lutsenko to disciplinary responsibility.

