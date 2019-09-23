Zelenskyy Signs Law On Creation Of Prosecutor General’s Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a law establishing the Prosecutor General’s Office.\r\nThis is stated on the webpage for the relevant draft law (No.1032) on the parliament’s website, Ukrainian News Agency reports.\r\nAs Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the parliament adopted the bill by 259 votes on September 19, with the minimum required 226.\r\nParliament Speaker Dmytro Razumkov signed the bill on Monday.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});\r\n\r\n