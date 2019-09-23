subscribe to newsletter
24.3 24.65
26.7 27.25
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Politics
  • Klitschko Appoints Ex-Comedian And TV Presenter Bakhmatov As His Adviser
23 September 2019, Monday, 17:26 7
Politics 2019-09-23T18:00:02+03:00
Ukrainian news
Klitschko Appoints Ex-Comedian And TV Presenter Bakhmatov As His Adviser

Klitschko Appoints Ex-Comedian And TV Presenter Bakhmatov As His Adviser

The mayor of Kyiv, chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, has appointed Maksym Bakhmatov, former comedian and TV presenter, and former managing partner of the UNIT.City Innovation Park as his adviser.

Klitschko announced this at a press conference, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"He (Bakhmatov) is now my adviser, and, in fact, one of the deputy," the mayor said.

Klitschko said that Bakhmatov will be engaged in the implementation of information technology, attracting investment and auditing the city government.

“I like his sense of humor,” the head of the Kyiv City State Administration emphasized.

Bakhmatov also noted that he possesses the necessary skills.

"I have a lot of experience in KVN and the Comedy Club, and today it is very important," said the mayor’s adviser.

Bakhmatov also noted that he was appointed adviser, and in the future he will become deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2017, the Kyiv City State Administration announced that, together with the leadership of the Expocenter of Ukraine national complex, it began the creation of a Museum of monumental propaganda on the territory of the complex on 1, Akademika Hlushkova Street.

The project budget will be UAH 15-20 million.

According to the project manager Maksym Bakhmatov, the project will be funded by private individuals and investors without attracting public funds.

Больше новостей о: Kyiv Vitali Klitschko Kyiv Mayor Maksym Bakhmatov

Archive
News
Industrial Output Down 1.7% In August 17:37
Zelenskyy Signs Law On Creation Of Prosecutor General’s Office 17:35
Honcharuk Appoints Davitian Press Secretary 17:32
Klitschko Appoints Ex-Comedian And TV Presenter Bakhmatov As His Adviser 17:26
Zelenskyy Appoints Naftogaz Supervisory Board Member Kovaliv President Office Deputy Head 17:23
more news
SBI Opens Case Upon Mass Disorders Organized By Parubiy In Odesa On May 2, 2014 13:58
MHP Shares Quotations At London Stock Exchange Down By 2.8% To USD 8.9 September 6-20 13:52
Razumkov Signs Law On Establishment Of Office Of Prosecutor General 13:45
Court Places UMH Group Under Management Of Asset Recovery And Management Agency 14:07
Zelenskyy Signs Law On Impeachment Of President 14:02
more news
Zelenskyy Appoints Naftogaz Supervisory Board Member Kovaliv President Office Deputy Head 17:23
Court Places UMH Group Under Management Of Asset Recovery And Management Agency 14:07
Klitschko Appoints Ex-Comedian And TV Presenter Bakhmatov As His Adviser 17:26
Razumkov Signs Law On Establishment Of Office Of Prosecutor General 13:45
SBI Opens Case Upon Mass Disorders Organized By Parubiy In Odesa On May 2, 2014 13:58
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok