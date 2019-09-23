Klitschko Appoints Ex-Comedian And TV Presenter Bakhmatov As His Adviser

The mayor of Kyiv, chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, has appointed Maksym Bakhmatov, former comedian and TV presenter, and former managing partner of the UNIT.City Innovation Park as his adviser.

Klitschko announced this at a press conference, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"He (Bakhmatov) is now my adviser, and, in fact, one of the deputy," the mayor said.

Klitschko said that Bakhmatov will be engaged in the implementation of information technology, attracting investment and auditing the city government.

“I like his sense of humor,” the head of the Kyiv City State Administration emphasized.

Bakhmatov also noted that he possesses the necessary skills.

"I have a lot of experience in KVN and the Comedy Club, and today it is very important," said the mayor’s adviser.

Bakhmatov also noted that he was appointed adviser, and in the future he will become deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2017, the Kyiv City State Administration announced that, together with the leadership of the Expocenter of Ukraine national complex, it began the creation of a Museum of monumental propaganda on the territory of the complex on 1, Akademika Hlushkova Street.

The project budget will be UAH 15-20 million.

According to the project manager Maksym Bakhmatov, the project will be funded by private individuals and investors without attracting public funds.