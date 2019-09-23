Zelenskyy Appoints Naftogaz Supervisory Board Member Kovaliv President Office Deputy Head

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Yulia Kovaliv, member of the supervisory board of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company, as a deputy head of the President’s Office.

This is stated in decree No. 714 of September 20, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Kovaliv also served as First Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Trade from June 2015 to November 2016.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 10, Zelenskyy appointed Andrii Smyrnov and Ihor Zhovkva as deputy heads of the President’s Office.