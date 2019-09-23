subscribe to newsletter
24.3 24.65
26.7 27.25
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Politics
  • Zelenskyy Appoints Naftogaz Supervisory Board Member Kovaliv President Office Deputy Head
23 September 2019, Monday, 17:23 9
Politics 2019-09-23T18:30:02+03:00
Ukrainian news
Zelenskyy Appoints Naftogaz Supervisory Board Member Kovaliv President Office Deputy Head

Zelenskyy Appoints Naftogaz Supervisory Board Member Kovaliv President Office Deputy Head

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Yulia Kovaliv, member of the supervisory board of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company, as a deputy head of the President’s Office.

This is stated in decree No. 714 of September 20, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Kovaliv also served as First Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Trade from June 2015 to November 2016.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 10, Zelenskyy appointed Andrii Smyrnov and Ihor Zhovkva as deputy heads of the President’s Office.

Больше новостей о: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Presidential Office Yulia Kovaliv

Archive
News
Industrial Output Down 1.7% In August 17:37
Zelenskyy Signs Law On Creation Of Prosecutor General’s Office 17:35
Honcharuk Appoints Davitian Press Secretary 17:32
Klitschko Appoints Ex-Comedian And TV Presenter Bakhmatov As His Adviser 17:26
Zelenskyy Appoints Naftogaz Supervisory Board Member Kovaliv President Office Deputy Head 17:23
more news
SBI Opens Case Upon Mass Disorders Organized By Parubiy In Odesa On May 2, 2014 13:58
MHP Shares Quotations At London Stock Exchange Down By 2.8% To USD 8.9 September 6-20 13:52
Razumkov Signs Law On Establishment Of Office Of Prosecutor General 13:45
Court Places UMH Group Under Management Of Asset Recovery And Management Agency 14:07
Zelenskyy Signs Law On Impeachment Of President 14:02
more news
Zelenskyy Appoints Naftogaz Supervisory Board Member Kovaliv President Office Deputy Head 17:23
Court Places UMH Group Under Management Of Asset Recovery And Management Agency 14:07
Klitschko Appoints Ex-Comedian And TV Presenter Bakhmatov As His Adviser 17:26
Razumkov Signs Law On Establishment Of Office Of Prosecutor General 13:45
SBI Opens Case Upon Mass Disorders Organized By Parubiy In Odesa On May 2, 2014 13:58
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok