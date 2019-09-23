Zelenskyy Signs Law On Impeachment Of President

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed the law on impeachment of the president.

This follows from the data on the webpage of respective bill 1012 posted on the official website of the Verkhovna Rada, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada, Dmytro Razumkov, has signed the law On the Special Procedure for Removing the President of Ukraine from Office (impeachment).

Article 111 of the Constitution of Ukraine, provides for impeachment of the president.

The bill on impeachment regulates the procedure in details.

At least 226 MPs can initiate impeachment, whose signatures are prohibited from being withdrawn from the submission.

At least 226 MPs have to back putting respective issue on the agenda.

A special parliamentary commission is established to hold respective 30-day investigation.

It is formed of MPs representing all the parliamentary factions and groups.

They are represented proportionally to their quantity.

It is also formed of the special prosecutor and special detectives.

The commission has to have members of different factions and groups in its management.

Initiators offer the candidacy of the special prosecutor; while parliamentary factions and groups – special detectives.

The positions can be occupied by the persons having at least 10-year experience on the position of a prosecutor or a detective.

At the same time, the said positions can also be occupied by MPs themselves in absence of any conflict of interest.

The commission is engaged in investigating the fact and circumstances of a possible crime, examining of the expediency and fullness of the evidence and preparing within the 6-month period proposals to the draft resolution on accusations against the President.

The draft resolution is adopted through a secret vote procedure: every single item of it at a time.

Overall it has to get over 300 votes.

If the draft resolution is adopted, the Verkhovna Rada sends it to the Constitutional and Supreme Courts, which have to estimate the constitutionality of the procedure and presence of features of crime in the actions the President is accused of.

In case the Constitutional Court provides negative conclusions, the Verkhovna Rada has to remove the flaws and carry out additional investigation if needed.

In case of negative conclusions provided by the Supreme Court, the Parliament has to terminate the impeachment procedure.

If both courts’ conclusions are positive, the draft resolution on impeachment of the president should be backed by at least 338 MPs.

If the Parliament fails to adopt the draft resolution, the Speaker has to apologize before the President on behalf of the Parliament.

If the Verkhovna Rada impeaches the President, the Speaker is authorized to fulfill presidential duties until election of the new president.

On September 10, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the law on impeachment of the President as a basis and as a whole.

On September 6, the Committee on State Power, Local Self-Government, Regional Development, Urban Planning, and Housing and Regional Development recommended that the Verkhovna Rada adopt the bill on impeachment of the President as a whole and as a basis.

At the same time, the chairperson of the committee, Andrii Klochko (Servant of the People faction), reported that the main scientific and expert department of the Verkhovna Rada’s staff made a number of comments both on a number of individual provisions and on the concept of the document as a whole, and also believed that the bill needed to be finalized.