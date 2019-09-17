The vandals who desecrated a monument to the Holocaust victims are searched for in the Mykolaiv region – Boris Lozhkin

The vandals who desecrated a monument to the Holocaust victims are searched for in the Mykolaiv region – Boris

In Mykolaiv region vandals desecrated a monument to the Holocaust victims on Sunday, painting it with swastikas and threats against Jews. The police opened two criminal cases, but the hooligans have not been found yet. This has been reported on his Facebook page by the President of the Jewish Confederation of Ukraine Boris Lozhkin.

The police appealed to citizens possessing information useful for the investigation, which can help in solving the crime, with a request to report to the Domanivskyi office of the Voznesensk police division.

“The Jewish community of Ukraine joins this request. Desecration of the Jewish graves and monuments is one of the most outrageous, but, unfortunately, the most common manifestations of anti-Semitism,” stressed Lozhkin.

He also noted that the Jewish community is grateful to the police for their prompt response and is confident that the vandals will be found and punished in accordance with the law.

Borys Lozhkin earlier informed that during eight months of 2019 eleven criminal proceedings on the offenses related to anti-Semitism had been opened by the investigators of the National Police. According to him, the Jewish Confederation plans to continue work on the Ukrainian legislation in the fight against manifestations of anti-Semitism.