SBI Begins Questioning 24 Freed Sailors

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has begun questioning 24 Ukrainian sailors in connection a case involving their capture near the Kerch Strait by Russia.

Mykola Polozov, a lawyer for the sailors, announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The State Bureau of Investigation has begun questioning the recently released Ukrainian naval sailors in connection with the ‘Kerch incident’ case," he wrote.

According to Polozov, the case was initiated at the request of former deputy head of the Ukrainian Presidential Administration Andrii Portnov.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, former president Petro Poroshenko gave testimony at the State Bureau of Investigation on Friday in connection with the case involving the Russian capture of the Ukrainian sailors near the Kerch Strait.