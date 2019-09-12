LPR Passes 54 More Prisoners To Ukraine

The self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) has passed to Ukraine 54 more prisoners.\r\nVerkhovna Rada Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsperson), Liudmyla Denisova, has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.\r\nThe convicts lived in the territories of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Zaporizhia and Kirovohrad regions and in Kyiv.\r\nDenisova noted that one of the prisoners would be released over the expiration of his imprisonment.\r\nAs Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 24, the LPR passed 64 prisoners to Ukraine.