Zelenskyy Asks Rada To Dismiss CEC Members

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has sent a request to dismiss members of the Central Election Commission (CEC) to the parliament.

The head of the parliament’s press service, Iryna Karmeliuk, announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"Such a representation exists. It has already been sent to the committee on state power," she said.

The committee’s office of state power, local self-government, regional development, urban planning, and housing policy stated that the committee has received Zelenskyy’s request.

According to an employee of the office, Zelenskyy’s request was sent in the form of a letter from the president and not in the form of draft legislation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the parliament adopted a law on impeachment of the President of Ukraine on Tuesday.