Zelenskyy Introduces Honcharuk, Razumkov And Zahorodniuk To NSDC

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has introduced Prime Minister Oleksii Honcharuk, Verkhovna Rada Chairman Dmytro Razumkov and Defense Minister Andrii Zahorodniuk to the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC).

This is stated in Presidential Decree No. 665 of September 6, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Besides, Zelenskyy approved the head of the Security Service of Ukraine Ivan Bakanov, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Vadym Prystaiko and the Prosecutor General Ruslan Riaboshapka in the staff of the NSDC.

He also removed the former head of the SBU Vasyl Hrytsak, former Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman, former Prosecutor General Yurii Lutsenko, former Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Andrii Parubiy, former Minister of Justice Pavlo Petrenko and former Minister of Defense Stepan Poltorak from the NSDC.

The decree comes into force from the day of its publication.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 28, Zelenskyy appointed the former Minister of Finance, one of the main experts of his election headquarters, Oleksandr Danyliuk, as Secretary of the NSDC.