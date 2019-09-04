Zelenskyy Vetoes Law On Compulsory Chemical Castration Of Pedophiles

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vetoed a law on compulsory chemical castration of pedophiles from the age of 18 to 65 and on the creation of their open public registrer.

This is evidenced by the page of the corresponding bill on the website of the Verkhovna Rada, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"(The law) is being prepared for consideration with the veto of the President. On September 4, 2019 returned with the proposals of the President," the site said.

The proposals themselves have not yet been made public.

They can be limited either to the introduction of amendments necessary for signing, or to the requirement to reject the adopted law in full.

According to the regulations, the law returned by the President for reconsideration after preparation by the relevant committee is considered by the parliament extraordinary within 30 days.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, human rights activists urged Zelenskyy to veto the law on compulsory chemical castration of pedophiles.