Cabinet Initiates Creation Of IT Creative Fund For Training Of IT-Specialists Through Special Charge

The Cabinet of Ministers is initiating the creation of an IT Creative fund for the training of IT-professionals through a special charge that will grow from 1% in 2020 to 5% in 2024.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement on the government website.

According to the statement, the government is initiating the creation of the IT Creative Fund due to staff shortages.

At the same time, the fund will be financed through a special charge, which will grow from 1% to 5% during 2020-2024.

The government expects the fund to work in 2020, and its filling will amount to UAH 0.5 billion and will continue to grow.

However, the statement does not specify what will be the source of the special charge.

According to Prime Minister Oleksii Honcharuk, the money from the fund will go to finance three spheres - the creation of new campuses and courses for IT-specialists, the financing of scholarships for students of Ukrainian universities and grants for young scientists.

It is noted that the Better Regulation Delivery Office (BRDO) works with the stakeholders to create the Fund and develop its model.

Besides, according to the statement, a bill has already been developed, which will soon be submitted for consideration by the Verkhovna Rada.

During a briefing in the Cabinet of Ministers, Honcharuk noted that IT companies will pay 1% of the funds to the Fund in 2020.

“The peculiarity of this fund is that the industry itself will manage these resources. They themselves must form the management,” he commented.

At the moment, consultations are continuing with the Ministry of Finance and the State Tax Service on which budget from the state IT Creative will be allocated.

Honcharuk emphasized that the state will participate in the fund at the institution level, which will help the industry to organize.

