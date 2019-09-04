Riaboshapka To Appoint Kasko First Deputy Prosecutor General - Source

Prosecutor General, Ruslan Riaboshapka, intends to appoint Vitalii Kasko as First Deputy Prosecutor General.\r\nA law enforcement source said this to Ukrainian News Agency.\r\n“Kasko will be the first deputy,” he said.\r\nHe did not specify exactly when Kasko's appointment would take place.\r\nAt the same time, according to him, there will be a completely new team of deputy prosecutor generals.\r\nAs Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kasko held the post of Deputy Prosecutor General in 2014-2016.