Riaboshapka To Appoint Kasko First Deputy Prosecutor General - Source

Prosecutor General, Ruslan Riaboshapka, intends to appoint Vitalii Kasko as First Deputy Prosecutor General.

A law enforcement source said this to Ukrainian News Agency.

“Kasko will be the first deputy,” he said.

He did not specify exactly when Kasko's appointment would take place.

At the same time, according to him, there will be a completely new team of deputy prosecutor generals.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kasko held the post of Deputy Prosecutor General in 2014-2016.