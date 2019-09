SBI Calls Poroshenko For Interrogation On September 6

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has called Petro Poroshenko, the former President, the current Member of the Verkhovna Rada (European Solidarity), for interrogation on September 6.

A representative of the SBI has informed the Ukrainian News Agency.

"The next interrogation is scheduled for September 6," he said.

The interrogation summons has already been sent.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 3, Poroshenko did not appear for interrogation at the SBI.